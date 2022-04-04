Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $413.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.81.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

