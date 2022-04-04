Zacks Investment Research Comments on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
PLX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.19. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
