Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,820,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $906.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

