Zacks: Brokerages Expect UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. UBS Group posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,170. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after purchasing an additional 548,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

