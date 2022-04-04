Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 93,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

