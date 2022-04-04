Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce $638.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.40 million. ManTech International posted sales of $633.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth $304,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth $381,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

