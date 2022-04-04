Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.73. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

