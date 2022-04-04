Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will post $657.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.22 million and the highest is $672.62 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 676,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 180,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

