Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

BGSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 1,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

