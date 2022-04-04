Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.