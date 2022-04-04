Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aegon.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.
Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.