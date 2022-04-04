Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aegon.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 318.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aegon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aegon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aegon by 76.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

