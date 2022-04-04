Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.38 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

