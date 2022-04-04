Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.38 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.
About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
