Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will post $170.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $170.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $137.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $755.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.33. 1,152,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.