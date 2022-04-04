Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). BELLUS Health reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,125,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

