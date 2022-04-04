Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $467.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

