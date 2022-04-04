Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

