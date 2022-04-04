Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report $16.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.37 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $66.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.