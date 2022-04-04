Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,766.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $30,503,844. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.70. 45,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.