Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to announce $3.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.42 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 301.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.12.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

