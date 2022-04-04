Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to post sales of $416.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $437.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 27,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

