Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $954.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.51 million and the highest is $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 462,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,956. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $18,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

