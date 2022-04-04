Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.11 Million

Brokerages predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.86 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $174.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.09 million to $174.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $219.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.64 million to $223.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AirSculpt Technologies.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

