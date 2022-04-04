Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

