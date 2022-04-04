YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

