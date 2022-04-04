Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $28,366.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00367565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00091643 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,291,538 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

