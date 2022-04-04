XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.69.

XPO opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.