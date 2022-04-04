Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON XPD opened at GBX 45.27 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.17. The company has a market capitalization of £64.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Xpediator has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

