XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Trading Down 4%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 462,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOS. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

