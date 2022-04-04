XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

XOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

XOS stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

