XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

