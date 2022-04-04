Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $30.57

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $33.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 853 shares.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

