Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 297,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,861. Xencor has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

