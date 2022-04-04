Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

