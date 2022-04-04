Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

