Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:WYN opened at GBX 587 ($7.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £119.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 560.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.