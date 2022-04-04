Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,379,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,741,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

