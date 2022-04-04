WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WSFS stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

