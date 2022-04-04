Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,045.00

Wownero (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $17,045.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

