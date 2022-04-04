Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $136.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $46,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.