Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.