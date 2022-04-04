Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.16 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

