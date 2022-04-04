WNS (NYSE:WNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

NYSE WNS opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth $5,999,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $677,000.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

