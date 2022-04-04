WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DONGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 211,795 shares.The stock last traded at $44.33 and had previously closed at $44.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 274.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

