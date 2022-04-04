WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 211,795 shares.The stock last traded at $44.33 and had previously closed at $44.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 274.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

