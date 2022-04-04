Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA raised Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

