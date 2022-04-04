Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Wipro has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.89 on Monday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,166 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
