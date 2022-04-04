Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wipro has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.89 on Monday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,166 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

