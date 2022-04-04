Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,963,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

