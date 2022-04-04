Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

