Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

