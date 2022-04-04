Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Western Union by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

