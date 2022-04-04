Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

