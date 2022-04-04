Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

